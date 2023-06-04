National Reconciliation Week celebrated

The Springvale Community Hub hosted a Reconciliation Week celebration on Tuesday 30 May, facilitated by Bunurong Elders.

City of Greater Dandenong welcomed the community to gather in National Reconciliation Week, to learn about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples shared histories, cultures and achievements.

The theme for this year’s National Reconciliation Week is ‘Be a Voice for Generations’ and encourages all Australians to be a voice for reconciliation where they all live, work and socialise.

The event featured a Welcome to Country and Traditional Smoking Ceremony by a local Bunurong Elder and over 150 local primary and secondary school students from across the municipality participated in the event.

Workshops for students included arts and crafts, artefacts, storytelling and Indigenous Youth Outreach Dance workshops.

The event started at 9:30 am to 1pm and included a hip hop dance performance by the Indigenous Youth Outreach Project, story time in the Library presented by a Bunurong Elder and a book workshop from Kids Own Publishing.

Council said they’re committed to advancing the process of reconciliation and recognises the strong connection our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have to the land and waters of Greater Dandenong.