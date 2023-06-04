Urgent plea for blood donations

As the cold and flu season hits the country and Covid cases remain high, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is urging people with O and A blood types to book in to make a donation.

Around 2000 donors a week are cancelling and rescheduling appointments due to cold and flu symptoms, and it is expected to get worse in the coming weeks.

Lifeblood donor experience executive director Cath Stone said more than 80 per cent of Australians have an O or A blood type.

“O Negative, the universal blood type, is found in fewer than seven per cent of the population, making it one of the rarer blood types, however its versatility means it makes up 16 per cent of the blood ordered by hospitals,” she said.

“It is used to treat patients when their blood type is unknown.

“It’s often stocked in ambulances and rescue helicopters to be used to treat trauma patients who can require huge quantities of blood in a short amount of time.”

To combat the seasonal drop in donors, Lifeblood is partnering with emergency services across the country to launch a blood drive to help secure blood stocks over the winter months.

To make an appointment, call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the Donate Blood app.