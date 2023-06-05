Funding confusion

By Sahar Foladi

The Dandenong Hospital upgrade has been under-funded in the State Budget, according to the Opposition.

However, the government has returned fire, accusing the Opposition of being unable to read a budget paper.

At the 2022 election, the government committed to invest up to $295 million alone for Dandenong Hospital with works to start by 2026.

A Labor Party media release on 29 October read, “Now, an investment of up to $295 million will upgrade Dandenong Hospital, including an expanded emergency department expected to treat an extra 12,000 patients every year, a new intensive care unit and a new outpatient clinic.

“This investment brings our Hospital Plan for the South-East up to $982 million – delivering better care closer to home for locals in our south-eastern suburbs.”

This year’s budget announced $320 million for upgrades at seven hospitals including Dandenong.

South-Eastern Metropolitan MP Ann-Marie Hermans said she’s “really disappointed” at the “significant underfunding”.

“Labor’s financial mismanagement of the health system means Greater Dandenong patients aren’t getting the health services they need and deserve.

“Our elective surgery waitlists remain high and ambulance response times continue to cost lives.”

West Gippsland Hospital, a $675 million commitment, is also under the same umbrella of $320 million announced in this budget.

Altogether, the seven hospital upgrades would reach more than $4 billion according to investment promises in the 2022 election.

As the government committed an investment to each hospital in the 2022 election, it also raises the question why all seven hospitals were grouped under the $320 million Hospital Infrastructure Delivery Fund.

A Victorian Government spokesperson said the Opposition doesn’t know how to read a budget paper.

“Our $320 million Hospital Infrastructure Delivery Fund will help our hospitals plan and design their upgrades, expansions or complete rebuilds as well as support them to acquire any additional land they need.

“This fund will give our hospitals the flexibility they need to start on all of these projects right away – with each project staged to deliver the best outcomes and value for money.”

The $320 million funds include planning activities such as masterplan completion, due diligence investigations and feasibility studies and detailed design work.

“We are already delivering the largest health infrastructure pipeline in the state’s history and with our commitments last year this will increase to over $20 billion,” the spokesperson said.

With the initial funding allocated for planning and design work in the budget, construction dates are yet to be confirmed.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said, “This year’s budget allocation is for planning and early works.

“When the planning process is complete, we will have a better idea of proposed timelines.”