Narre Warren man charged following Berwick death

Police have charged a 40-year-old Narre Warren man with murder as part of their investigation into an incident earlier this year where a man was fatally stabbed and dropped off at a hospital in Berwick.

Police arrested and subsequently interviewed the man during the morning of Friday 2 June, while he faced the Melbourne Magistrates Court in the afternoon.

Police also intervewed a 37-year-old man and released him without charge.

The arrests followed on from an incident on the morning of Sunday 26 March 2023, where 45-year-old Port Melbourne man Daniel Cockerill was dropped off at Casey Hospital with a stab wound to his upper body.

He was treated at the scene but passed away a short time later.