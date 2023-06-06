Battle of the rail

By Sahar Foladi

An additional 25 level crossings have been listed to be removed in the State Budget while the outcome of Progress Street level-crossing in Dandenong South lingers.

Managing Director of Pakaflex located next to the level-crossing, Andrew Hamer and the Progress St spokesperson has recently had a meeting with City of Greater Dandenong CEO, Jacqui Weatherill on the issue.

“Truth is, decision has been made here and it’s a bad decision all I’m trying to do is say we shouldn’t accept bad decision,” Mr Hamer said.

Greater Dandenong’s Director of Business, Engineering and Major Projects, Paul Kearsley said council is aware of the safety concerns raised in the area.

“It is the responsibility of the Victorian Government’s Level Crossing Removal Project team to inform the community of its progress and the potential impacts, and to respond to any concerns raised.

“Victorian Government’s Level Crossing Removal Project team is currently finalising the first draft designs. Council engineers will review the designs to ensure they suitably address recent feedback regarding safety,” he said.

“Council will continue to advocate to assist local businesses so the Victorian Government and the Level Crossing Removal Project team are aware of their concerns.”

As part of the government’s level-crossing removal project, the rail line on Progress St would be permanently closed off and instead divert all traffic via Fowler Road onto South Gippsland Hwy.

A road bridge is proposed by Level Crossing Removal Project (LXRP), which will connect Progress Street and Fowler Road in the busy industrial precinct.

Previously, Mr Hamer had meetings with Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams, Level Crossing Removal Project (LXRP) program director, Travis Edmonds and South-Eastern Metropolitan MP Ann-Marie Hermans.

“A lot of safety issues were raised and they (LXRP) said we’ll look into that and kick it off,” Mr Hamer said.

“They’re saying they’ve done all the modelling and it’s all good. They keep saying it’s a done deal and we go who made the done deal without talking to anyone first?”

The precinct is home to manufacturers such as Vulcan, Pakaflex, Simmonds Lumber Group, JDN Monocrane and also Australia Post.

Mr Hamer said filing a petition against the project is still on the agenda.

Dandenong MP, Gabrielle Williams said, she is happy to table the petition before the parliament, provided it’s factually correct and “satisfies all the required formatting.”

“LXRP has undertaken safety assessments on this project and will continue to do so in consultation with the road management authorities throughout the design, construction and completion phases.

“Independent safety audits and traffic impact assessments are also carried out to ensure compliance with relevant road requirements and standards. This is the standard process across all LXRP projects.”

Liberal South-East MP Ann-Marie Hermans raised the topic in the Parliament on 22 March asking the Transport Minister not to proceed with the project.

“The owners of these businesses specifically chose Progress Street and Nathan Road because of this road access, and the government is now taking it away from them with their level crossing removal so-called solution.

“The government solution is not to remove the level crossing at all instead they are just closing it and permanently splitting Progress Street in two.

“So the action I seek is for the minister to save the government’s money by not removing the level crossing and not constructing a connecting road over Eumemmerring Creek, and I request in this action that the minister actually considers the impact that this will have on the businesses and meets with the people, along with me.”

Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, Jacinta Allan answered, “I acknowledge the Member for South Eastern Metropolitan Region’s position to scrap this project, however the Andrews Labor Government will not agree to keep this dangerous and congested level crossing in place.

“We are getting on with the job and ensuring that locals can get where they need to go quickly and safely in Melbourne’s south-east.

“Early works on this project are set to begin in mid-2023, with the Progress Street level crossing to be gone for good by 2025.”

In opposition, nearby businesses say the level-crossing on Progress Street is not dangerous and neither does it cause congestion.

They say if the project goes ahead, Fowler Road is not designed to take on larger loads of B Doubles and other large trucks bearing large loads from both directions.

Across Melbourne, 110 dangerous and congested level crossings are to be removed by 2030 with 70 already completed, as part of the government’s commitment.

Mr Edmonds said designs for the project will be released in coming months and community feedback will be taken into account when finalising designs.

“The new road bridge will provide businesses in this busy industrial precinct with safer access to Princes Highway, while the Fowler Road and South Gippsland Highway intersection will be upgraded with new signals to improve traffic flow.”