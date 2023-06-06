Police charge man following Endeavour Hills fatal stabbing

Police have charged a 51-year-old Endeavour Hills man with murder and recklessly causing injury following a fatal stabbing in Endeavour Hills on Tuesday 30 May.

The man, who is currently in hospital under police guard, faced Melbourne Magistrates’ Court via video link on Saturday 3 June.

The charges followed an incident at a property in Kassan Gardens on 30 May where a 39-year-old Endeavour Hills woman was fatally stabbed and a 10-year-old girl was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police has confirmed the parties involved in this matter were known to each other.