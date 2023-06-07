Smoother, safer journey

Narre Warren North road users have received safer and quicker access along a number of key intersections and roads, with works along Narre Warren North Road now complete.

Completed on Friday 26 May, the work included the newly duplicated section between Belgrave-Hallam and Fox roads, as well as the newly upgraded Memorial Drive intersection.

The project also added extra lanes between Belgrave-Hallam Road and Fox Road, upgraded intersections at Heatherton Road, Ernst Wanke Road and Memorial Drive, and improved walking and cycling facilities.

The Major Road Projects Victoria and Symal team also rebuilt the existing culvert over Troups Creek to protect the natural habitat of the creek after the expansion of the existing bridge.

Finishing works will take place over the coming months, including landscaping, signage installation and concreting works, with off-peak lane closures planned to enable these works.

With more than 18,000 road users travelling along this section of Narre Warre North Road each day, the upgrade aimed to reduce the frequency of crashes on Narre Warren North Road, with the frequency of crashes between Fox Road and Belgrave-Hallam Road experiencing twice the average of the entire outer South East metropolitan road network.

Narre Warren North MP Belinda Wilson said the upgrades would deliver easier and better trips for all road users.

“It is fantastic to see the Memorial Drive traffic lights activated and new lanes opened on Narre Warren North Road this week,“ she said.

“The new-look road will improve safety, reduce the risk of accidents and ease congestion.“

The completed project has improved safety for all road users and improved traffic flow along the entire road corridor across the busy areas connecting to the Monash Freeway, Ernst Wanke Road, Fountain Gate Shopping Centre, and the Princes Highway.

The project has also improved active transport options by upgrading existing and building new walking and cycling paths and providing better public transport connections.

Major Road Projects Victoria program director Brendan Pauwels the project started in late 2021.

“We’ve undertaken a wide array of works – which include duplicating the road in each direction along its entire length, intersection upgrades and a new shared walking and cycling path – which will improve safety and decrease congestion across the roadway,“ he said.

For more information on the project, visit bigbuild.vic.gov.au/projects/mrpv/narre-warren-north-road-upgrade.