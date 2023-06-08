NPAC gym opens 24/7 after security review

After a safety and security review, Noble Park Aquatic Centre’s new gym is set to open 24/7.

The centre’s operator South East Leisure stated it had implemented “extensive” security measures and surveillance systems as well as access-control technology after a “comprehensive assessment to promote safety and security of all members”.

“We have listened to our members and the community, and we are thrilled to implement 24/7 gym access, allowing our members the freedom and flexibility to work out whenever it suits their schedule,” chief executive John Clark said.

“This move is a testament to our dedication to delivering a world class leisure experience in the City of Greater Dandenong.”

The new gym was part of NPAC’s two-storey redevelopment, which was opened by Premier Daniel Andrews in March.

It includes a personal training and group training space and more than 80 pieces of equipment, fitness rooms, member lounge and dedicated women’s, men’s and accessible change areas.

The gym will open 24/7 from Wednesday June 14.