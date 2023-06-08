Police to ramp up enforcement over long weekend

Victoria Police is urging motorists to take extra care on the roads over the King’s Birthday long weekend as the number of lives lost surges to a 16-year high.

Operation Regal, launching on Friday, will see police ramp up enforcement across the state in an effort to drive down road trauma.

It follows a terrible period on our roads which saw 29 lives lost during May, more than double the same month last year, and five fatalities in the first week of June.

There have now been 140 lives lost on Victorian roads in 2023, up 35 per cent on the same time last year.

The last time 140 lives lost had been recorded at this point of the year was in 2007, when there were 143 lives lost.

There have been 111 single vehicle fatalities, eight double fatalities, two quadruple fatalities and one quintuple fatality this year, compared with 101 single vehicle fatalities and only one double fatality this time last year.

The increase in multiple fatality collisions has seen passenger deaths rise 255 per cent to 32 from nine this time last year, while driver fatalities have increased 56 per cent to 69 from 44 last year.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Road Policing, Martin O’Brien says we must do what we can to stop these tragic deaths.

“We’re approaching the halfway point of the year and the amount of trauma on our roads is alarming – it’s been 15 years since we had this many lives lost at this point of the year,” he said.

“We are now at a critical point as to whether we can turn this year around and reduce road trauma – we are doing everything we can, but police cannot do it alone.”

Police suspect a wide range of contributing factors are behind this year’s fatal collisions, including excessive or inappropriate speed, impaired driving, seatbelt non-compliance, distraction and disobeying traffic signs, and unauthorised driving which includes being suspended, disqualified or unlicensed.

These behaviours will be a key focus for police over the King’s Birthday long weekend, identified as a high-risk period on Victorian roads.

Mr O’Brien urged motorists to be cautious over the long weekend.

“Long weekends are historically high risk on our roads, and the King’s Birthday long weekend can present additional challenges. Wintry weather can increase the likelihood of a collision, with slippery roads and poor visibility,” he said.

“Whether you’re travelling across the state this weekend or heading to the alpine regions, please take extra care on the roads and be sure to drive to the conditions.

“Everyone has a responsibility on the road, and everyone must make safety their number one priority when getting behind the wheel.

“So many of this year’s fatal collisions could have been avoided – it is simple mistakes like creeping over the speed limit, being distracted and failing to buckle up that we’re seeing result in catastrophic consequences.”

Police will target major arterials and highways leading to the state’s holiday hotspots and alpine regions, with the Victoria’s snow season set to officially launch this weekend.

Motorists heading to the snow are being urged to monitor the conditions prior to travelling and ensure they’re carrying and using appropriate wheel chains as legally required.

With several events and festivals scheduled across the weekend, police are also reminding motorists to avoid driving whilst impaired, with widespread drug and alcohol testing to be conducted.

Last year, police issued more than 5000 infringements during Operation Regal – more than 40 per cent were motorists detected speeding and 372 were detected for drink and drug driving offences.

Operation Regal commences at 12:01am Friday 9 June and will conclude at 23:59pm on Monday 12 June 2023.

For more information and tips for staying safe on the roads visit the Road Safety page on the Victoria Police website.