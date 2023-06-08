Promising future for hemp

By Emily Chapman Laing

South East hemp producers joined Legalise Cannabis Victoria in Parliament on Wednesday 31 May to push for an inquiry into Victoria’s industrial hemp industry which they hope will give the trade a much needed boost.

The motion was successfully passed, bringing new interest into the future of industrial hemp production.

Mark Smith and Ruth Cardenas, Cultivators and Developers at OneLife Botanicals and Brett Boag, Hemp Innovator and Founder at Hexcore Hemp Processing were among those involved.

“I think historically there has been a lot of bad press around hemp and there’s been no one speaking as an advocate for it,“ Mr Boag said.

“It’s tremendous for us all in the hemp industry.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the outcomes are.“

Mr Smith of OneLife Botanicals, a cultivator and manufacturer or medical cannabis, said he is excited to see the hemp industry add to job growth in Victoria.

“Currently all industry in Australia, particularly in Victoria, is starting to fail- so we need work, we need jobs and growth,“ he said.

Mr Smith emphasised Australia’s rich hemp history, with production of the plant dating back to the First Fleet.

“The stigma that’s attached to hemp has not allowed it it’s rightful place,“ he said.

“230 years ago we were growing hemp as a Federation of the Commonwealth.“

The OneLife team are thrilled the motion for the inquiry passed.

“I think it’s wonderful, it gives us a chance at actually building this industry,“ Mr Smith said.

“Let’s make hemp normal.“

Those involved in the inquiry believe a state government funded boost to the hemp industry will guarantee more jobs across Victoria, increase the state’s export earnings and contribute to statewide carbon emissions reductions.

“With an estimated global value of $4.9 billion dollars, it is time to shine a light on this incredibly versatile, resilient, and sustainable crop,“ said South Eastern Metropolitan and Legalise Cannabis Victoria MP Rachel Payne.

“Hemp’s ability to absorb more carbon dioxide per hectare than a forest or almost any other commercial crop will be crucial in helping Victoria reach its carbon emissions reductions targets.

“We know hemp is grown for beauty products, paper, food and clothing but the construction material capability of hemp alone will be key as Victoria continues to grow.“

Canada’s hemp industry is worth $587 million with projections reaching $2.4 billion by 2030, compared to Australia’s modest $15 million industry.

Western Metropolitan and Legalise Cannabis MP David Ettershank said “Victorian farmers are crying out to get a foot in this fertile international market, so it’s now time Victorian Hemp is given a chance to thrive.“

The pressure on the Andrew’s government to shine a light on the hemp industry came after the state budget announced the imminent closure of Victoria’s native logging industry.

“The foreclosure of native logging makes a hemp inquiry critical so that Victoria can meet its growing need for building materials and fibre pulp,“ Ms Payne said.

Mr Smith said “the state has the opportunity to phase out toxic and environmentally unfriendly industry and replace it with a sustainable, safe alternative“.

The Greens have also welcomed the end of native logging, saying it is about time the government realised the industry is “completely unsustainable“.

Australian Greens spokesperson for forests, Senator Janet Rice says it’s now up to the Albanese government to follow Victoria’s lead.

“The Regional Forest Agreements have allowed reckless destruction of native forests for decades across Australia, pushed native wildlife to the brink of extinction, endangered our water supplies, heightened bushfire risk, and made the climate crisis worse,“ she said.

“Native forest logging is a dying industry and there’s no way around it.“