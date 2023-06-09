Doveton man and teenager charged following Brighton East aggravated burglary

Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old Doveton man and a 16-year-old Doveton teenager following an aggravated burglary in Brighton East on Tuesday 6 June.

Police have been told that two male offenders, armed with machetes, allegedly entered a residence on Warleigh Grove on Tuesday 6 June at about 7.40am.

Seven occupants were home and asleep at the time when they were awoken by their dog barking.

One occupant chased the pair out of the residence, where they got into an allegedly stolen blue Subaru Outback.

Police arrested the 18-year-old Doveton man on Wednesday 7 June and charged him in relation to the aggravated burglary and a number of other offences.

After executing a search warrant at a Peach Court address, police charged the 16-year-old Doveton teenager with a number of charges including attempted aggravated burglary, home invasion with an offensive weapon, aggravated burglary, three counts of theft of a motor vehicle and handling stolen goods in relation to other alleged aggravated burglaries in the Brighton and Caulfield areas between 6 and 8 June.

Police has remanded the 16-year-old Doveton teenager to appear at a children’s court at a later date.