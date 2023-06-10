Renewed haven for book lovers

Young and old Endeavour Hills readers now have an updated sanctuary, with the Endeavour Hills Library renewal project recently completed.

The $114,000 project includes a fully accessible service desk and self-check station, a dedicated meeting room for study and group use with furniture donated by Federation University and re-purposed floor space after the removal of an old, indoor garden to create extra room for activities and programs.

Casey Council community life director Callum Pattie joined Connected Libraries chief executive Beth Luppino and Narre Warren North MP Belinda Wilson on Wednesday 7 June to celebrate the project’s completion.

“We wanted to create a more welcoming, inclusive and creative space for all and we’re hearing our community are loving the improvements so far,” he said.

“Our youngest community members are loving listening to stories and songs from our wonderful librarians in the newly defined children’s area and the new health and wellbeing corner and gaming zone are being well used.”

“Our whole community can easily chat with library staff at the new service counter, helping them to access the information they want.”

The project is the result of a $54,000 grant from the State Government through the Living Libraries Infrastructure Program, with Casey Council funding the remaining $60,000.

Ms Luppino said the investment will help create stronger and more resilient communities.

“Victorians of all ages rely on their public library for free and universal access to resources that improve their literacy, wellbeing and connectedness,” she said.

Transitioning out of the Casey Cardinia Library Corportation on June 1, the Connected Libraries rebrand follows on from Cardinia libraries partnering with Myli, My Community Library, in December 2022.

For more information about the services on offer at the Endeavour Hills Library, visit www.connectedlibraries.org.au.