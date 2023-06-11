Govt supports Green Wedge

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The State Government has restated its support for Green Wedge policy and the Urban Growth Boundary, despite its desire to increase housing supply.

It comes as Keysborough Golf Club proposes to rezone its Green Wedge home in Hutton Road for a housing estate of up to 1100 dwellings.

As part of the plan, the club plans to shift to 256-356 Pillars Road, Bangholme, pocket a windfall up to $40 million and offer a massive 71-hectare sports precinct nearby to Greater Dandenong Council.

It argues that its course on the edge of the Urban Growth Boundary is an “anomaly”, and would ideally cater for the Government’s desire for new housing in established suburbs.

The final decision on rezoning the Green Wedge A site would be made by Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny.

Her predecessor Richard Wynne was resolutely against rezoning the Green Wedge, which put a halt to a similar push by the golf club in 2015.

Ms Kilkenny was asked by Star Journal whether the pressure for more housing translated to a potential change in its Green Wedge policy.

A Government spokesperson responded that the Green Wedge covered areas just outside the Urban Growth Boundary and were an “essential break” between urban development within the boundary.

“Melbourne’s Green Wedges were created to safeguard non-urban land outside Melbourne for its agricultural, environmental, historic, landscape or recreational values, or mineral and stone resources.”

South East Defenders of the Green Wedge has slammed the potential loss of the golf course as a “critical piece of the South East Green Wedge”, “significant habitat” and “one of the most significant sites of remnant vegetation left in Greater Dandenong”.

Keysborough Golf Club captain Darrell Swindells said “like the Government, we accept there’s a Green Wedge but we think our site is an anomaly”.

“Our site is an ideal place for housing. It doesn’t damage the Green Wedge.”

The State Government had also set up a Golf Course Redevelopment Standing Advisory Committee to advise on re-purposing golf courses inside and outside the UGB, he noted.

Meanwhile, Greater Dandenong councillors voted on 5 June to reverse its deferral of a costings report on consulting residents in Keysborough South about the proposal.

A fierce debate centred on when was the right time to consult residents.

Some argued it was untimely before the Government’s view was known or before there were more details on the housing proposal.

Cr Rhonda Garad – who proposed the motion – said residents had the right to know from an “open and transparent” council.

The developer Intrapac estimated the new estate would comprise between 800 and 1100 dwellings, she said.

Cr Garad questioned if the council had a perceived conflict of interest given it would potentially benefit from the sports hub, developer contributions and extra rates revenue.

City planning director Jody Bosman said any rezoning or development ultimately benefits the council with rates, developer contributions and investment.

The golf club proposal would be managed by “statutory requirements” and conflict of interest provisions.