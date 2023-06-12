A win for kindness

By Sahar Foladi

Joseph de Souza is reaping what he has sowed in his 93 years of age filled with experiences, hardships and satisfaction through his multiple roles in the community.

The Anglo-Indian migrant is awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the King’s Birthday Honours list for his unstinting services to the community of City of Greater Dandenong.

“I’m over the moon. I’m so proud and yet humbled to receive such an honour.”

Mr de Souza has dedicated his life to the community with years of service to the Springvale Youth Club (now Springvale Leisure and Activity Club), the Bridge Adult Disability Service and through his role as coordinator of Justice of Peace document signing in Springvale Library.

He said volunteering has given him great satisfaction for the past 57 years and he wishes to seek nothing else.

“They come to me nervous and frightened and they go away smiling but I won’t stop yet until my time comes.”

Mr de Souza said he only continues to work hard in carrying out his roles and will try to be “worthy” of his new title.

Born in Burma in 1930, Mr de Souza escaped to India with his family where he trained on the Indian Mercantile Marine training ship.

He competed his Marine Engineering apprenticeship back in Burma and worked as assistant engineer in Calcutta until he decided for a better future for his family.

“Like a lot of people in Dandenong I’m a migrant but I’m Australian by choice.”

He left his country with his wife, three children and three suitcases to a whole new country which welcomed them with open arms.

“Australia was everything I had hoped for and my gratitude knew no bounds so I decided that, for giving me a home, a nationality and a country to call my own, I would do my best to “put back” into Australia,” Mr de Souza said.

He’s lived in City of Greater Dandenong ever since he arrived in the country, spending five years in Springvale and 52 years in Keysborough.

Since then, he’s devoted his time and efforts to serve the community.

Mr de Souza was also delighted to be recognized on Australia Day Awards as Citizen of the Year 2023 by City of Greater Dandenong Council.

A humble, kind natured, God-fearing human being, he’s praised by all members of the community.

“Dad has done everything for the community,” his daughter Gail said.

Heading a family of twin sons of 68 years, a 66-year-old daughter, eight grandchildren (ranging from 31 to 42 years) and eight great-grandchildren (aged from one to 18 years), Mr de Souza will continue his works in the community.