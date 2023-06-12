Covid career-changer

By Sahar Foladi

When Covid hit Australia, the lockdown and stress it brought on led many to question their careers

Eesha Katyare worked as a dental assistant during Covid and while she was grateful she still had her job, she realised it was time for a change.

“I was fortunate to be able to work through the pandemic, but I wasn’t happy in my role.

“I needed more challenges and growth opportunities, I knew that I had to change careers, but it was all a bit daunting.”

Her father works in the IT industry and with a love for computers, she wanted to follow in his footsteps.

She decided to undertake the Cert IV Information Technology course at Chisholm Institute, but there were challenges.

“I had a six month-old daughter, and my partner had already lost his job due to the pandemic.

“I couldn’t afford to do the course and that’s when I was told about the Caroline Chisholm Education Foundation.”

Established in 2007, the Foundation is an independent charitable trust, initiated and supported by Chisholm Institute, the largest vocational education provider in Melbourne’s south east.

All funds by the Foundation are allocated to education scholarships for students suffering financial hardship.

“When I heard my application was successful, I was so excited, I didn’t have to worry about the financial costs of my training.”

Ms Katyare was fully supported by the Foundation and she says it changed her life.

Today, she works as a Specialist Technician for JB HiFi Education Services, works in Victorian government schools.

“This opportunity came to me through a JB Initiative called STEP (Schools Technician Education Program).

“I’m so grateful for everyone’s support which helped me secure a job with JB HiFi Education Services before I had completed the course.

“I had been through TAFE before but the teachers and staff at Chisholm were so welcoming and helpful throughout my training.”

Now she sends a clear message to people of all ages who are considering undertaking a TAFE course and starting a new career.

“If you are facing challenges, make sure you’re aware of the support available and understand you have options. There’s help available if you need it.”