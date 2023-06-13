In with the new trees, out with the old

By Sahar Foladi

City of Greater Dandenong has launched a tree planting initiative but is being criticised by residents for chopping down mature street trees.

The council has signed up to the One Tree Per Child program, an international initiative established by the co-founders of National Tree Day (John Dee and the late Olivia Newton John).

The program was launched with a tree-planting event by the mayor, Eden Foster, on Thursday 8 June.

“The people who started this program not only recognised the benefits of tree planting to the environment, but also to the people planting the trees,” Cr Foster said.

“Getting out in nature and getting our hands dirty has a proven benefit to our mental health.

Students from Keysborough Gardens Primary School, councillors and representatives from the Bunurong Land Council attended the first planting event.

“Council has recognised that across Greater Dandenong there are not enough trees. Trees help keep us cool by providing shade. They also provide a habitat for native wildlife,” Ms Foster said in her speech.

The program encourages and aims to get every child to plant at least one tree before they leave school.

In 2023 Council will provide opportunities for all Grade 3 students in Greater Dandenong to plant a tree, with a goal to plant 1000 trees before the end of the year.

Councillor Rhonda Garad said she’s proud to be part of the program.

“Our First Nations people have a very strong connection to the land and waters that we live on here in Greater Dandenong.

“When we form our own connections to country we continue to carry the stories of these traditional custodians.

“Today we all have an opportunity to create that connection by planting your very own tree.”

However, residents are confused by the sight of council workers chopping down trees in their neighbourhood.

Pat has lived in Fifth Avenue Dandenong for more than 50 years and was upset to see two apparently healthy trees being chopped down by the council on 30 May.

“This is all ludicrous. These are healthy evergreen trees that have blossomed this season. I can’t see in modern time this makes sense.”

She called the action “butchery” and “slaughter of healthy trees.”

Pat mentioned she’d read articles in Star Journal about Council wanting to protect trees but couldn’t comprehend why two healthy trees were chopped.

“A lot of us have taken care of the trees in the area, this contradicts all that the council says and what’s been in the press.”

Business, engineering and major projects director Paul Kearsley said the removal of the trees were part of the Council’s standard tree assessment operations.

“A large Lagunaria patersonia (Norfolk Island Hibiscus) was removed as a reactive job in response to a customer request for the tree to be pruned as it was severely overhanging their property boundary.

“During the inspection it was noted that pruning was required however to achieve the adequate clearances from the property it would leave the tree structural unsound, reduce the tree’s useful life expectancy and result in a poor quality specimen, so it was removed. “

Lagunaria patersonia is also a nominated species for removal as part of Council’s ‘Greening Our City’ street tree strategy (due to a common allergic reaction to the fruits).

Previously, the council had cut down trees on Hemmings St in Dandenong as well because they met Council’s removal criteria and Council’s Urban Tree Strategy – Greening Our City upon inspection by a qualified arborist according to Mr Kearsley.

The trees will be replaced in the 2024 planting season Mr Kearsley said.

However, residents and Greater Dandenong Environment Group say the trees provide canopy cover and bring birds to the area.

“Of course there are fewer birds if they keep cutting all the nice trees,” Pat said.

Isabelle Nash, president of the Greater Dandenong Environment Group said at a time of climate urgency, Council needs to act accordingly.

“Of course, we want to keep weed species away from conservation reserves but in residential areas we need to save as many of these trees as we can.

“We already have one of Melbourne’s lowest numbers of trees, and this is quickly becoming worse,” she said.