Reducing waste this winter

Locals are being encouraged to reduce the amount of waste you send to landfill and cut back on single-use plastic waste this winter.

Every year the City of Greater Dandenong Council spends $2.9 million to clean up rubbish from our parks, shopping centres and neighbourhood streets.

The Keep it Clean campaign encourages residents and business owners to do the right thing and dispose of their rubbish responsibly.

Council offers easy solutions to waste problems, including one free hard rubbish collection each year as well as the Homecycle and Reuse and Recycle Drop Off Days that occur several times a year.

Homecycle – 13-24 June

Locals can recycle smaller unwanted household items via the kerbside Homecycle collection. Simply place items in your yellow lid recycling bin the day after your normal collection day and your items will be passed onto some of our local charities.

Items that can be donated include clothing, linen, homewares, toys, games, sporting equipment and small electrical items.

Homecycle will run from Tuesday 13 June to Saturday 24 June. Visit greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/homecycle for more information.

Reuse and Recycle Drop Off Day – Saturday 29 July

Give larger unwanted household goods a new life at the next Reuse and Recycle Drop Off Day in Dandenong in July.

Previous Drop Off events around the community have been so successful that Council has added another date to the calendar. Locals are invite to bring up to 15 larger items to Greaves Reserve, 2-20 Bennet Street, Dandenong, on Saturday 29 July from 8am-1pm.

Items that can be accepted include unwanted electronic and household goods, including televisions, computers, white goods, furniture, mattresses and bicycles for free. Good quality items will be donated to charity while other items will be recycled.

Visit greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/recycle-day for more information.

Plastic Free July

Take the challenge during July and ditch single-use plastic to help save the environment.

Single-use plastics are a huge problem for our environment, our wildlife and our health.

From 1 February this year, Victoria saw a state-wide ban on the sale and purchase of single-use plastics introduced.

Council also has a Plastic Use Policy designed to eliminate single-use plastics and plastic pollution from the Greater Dandenong area.

Council is challenging residents to reduce their use of plastics and share with the wider community their own tips and tricks for a more sustainable future.

Locals can share the steps they are going to take this July to reduce plastic waste by sending a photo, your name and suburb to sustainability@cgd.vic.gov.au for Council’s social media platforms.

Visit greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/plastics-policy for more information on the Plastic Use Policy or visit plasticfreejuly.org to join the challenge.