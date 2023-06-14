Truckie trapped in building crash

A truck driver has been taken to hospital after his vehicle crashed through a double-storey shopfront in Dandenong on Wednesday 14 June.

Heavy haulage was called to extract the truck cabin and trailer embedded in the engine parts warehouse at the corner of Lonsdale Street and Claredale Road about 6.45am.

The driver, believed to be in his 60s, was trapped for some time before being freed by emergency services, a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

He was taken by ambulance to The Alfred hospital in a stable condition for observation.

An FRV spokesperson said 11 fire appliances attended, along with SES crews in support.

They secured the building structure and retrieved the truck driver trapped in the vehicle cabin, the spokesperson said.

In the early afternoon, outbound lanes were closed on Lonsdale Street as crews hauled the truck out of the building.