Truck hauled out of shopfront

A truck was hauled out of a double storey shopfront on Lonsdale St in Dandenong after a truckie ploughed right into the building, on Wednesday 14 June.

With a building surveyor on-site, the team were able to take the truck out after 1.30pm, more than six hours later.

An FRV spokesperson said 11 fire appliances attended, heavy haulage was at the scene as well.

Crew of four Greater Dandenong State Emergency Service (SES) were dispatched at the request of Victoria Police at 7.30am.

“Screw props and pieces of equipment were used to support the structure of the building, supported by building surveyor,” a SES spokesperson said.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Lonsdale Street and Claredale Road about 6.45am after a truck driver ploughed into the building.

The driver, in his 60’s, was stuck for more than an hour inside the truck and was taken by ambulance to The Alfred hospital in a stable condition for observation.

According to Victoria Police, “He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.”

In the early afternoon, outbound lanes were closed on Lonsdale Street as crews hauled the truck out of the building.

The business owner, Greg Cunningham, rummaged through the ruins of the building, collecting important papers.