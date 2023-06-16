Council slams tower decision

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council has slammed the State Government’s fast-tracked approval of a controversial six-storey apartment tower in central Noble Park.

City planning director Jody Bosman said the council’s opposition to the 51A Douglas Street project’s 76-space parking shortfall, removal of significant trees and its design were “completely ignored”.

The council has since “unequivocally” expressed “disappointment” in the process and decision by Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny, Mr Bosman said.

As part of her order, Ms Kilkenny has directed the council to issue the permit.

The council was unable to make changes to the permit and without powers to advertise the plans to the community, Mr Bosman said.

Ahead of the decision, Greater Dandenong opposed several aspects – including the removal of two “significant” River Red Gums of “high retention value” and “long life expectancies”.

“Council strongly opposed this and sought for the development to be amended to retain these trees. This did not occur,” Mr Bosman said.

The 97-dwelling building with ground-floor retail required a statutory minimum of 125 on-site car parking spaces.

However the provision of just 49 car spaces was approved – a parking reduction of 76.

“While a small car parking reduction may be acceptable in this activity centre location, the huge reduction approved is likely to have an adverse impact on function and availability of car parking in central Noble Park,” Mr Bosman said.

The council also argued the design and built form didn’t accord with the Noble Park Activity Centre structure plan or the Greater Dandenong Planning Scheme, he said.

The building will be on 5.9 hectares of VicTrack-owned land, which Ms Kilkenny also approved for a two-lot subdivision and a commercial 1 rezoning.

In her published reasons, Ms Kilkenny noted public concerns about the loss of vegetation, parking reductions, excessive height and insufficient affordable housing.

She stated that the proponent responded to overshadowing and affordable housing concerns.

Ten per cent of dwellings will be set for affordable housing for key workers or for housing or disability accommodation providers.

Ms Kilkenny also ordered “additional tree protection measures”.

In the Government’s explanatory report, the final parking shortfall was not specified but it was said to stimulate increased use of the nearby railway station.

The “pedestrian-focused” building “emphasises and encourages public and active transport modes through reduced car parking provisions and increased bike parking and pedestrian access”.

The proponent Flametree Property Pty Ltd argued that car parking demand would be less than the statutory standard.

This is due to car ownership rates in Noble Park, the site being close to train services and bike lanes, and the dwellings being priced “affordably”, it stated.

“The development is targeted at low-medium income residents. ABS data indicates a lower rate of car ownership amongst lower income people.

“The provision of car parking spaces also increases the cost of housing.”