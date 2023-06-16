Police shots fired at van

Shots have been fired after a van rammed a police vehicle in Dandenong North this morning.

Police are continuing investigations which resulted in officers opening fire on the offending vehicle.

Officers came across a white van driving in a carpark at the intersection of Heatherton Road and James Street about 7.20am on Friday 16 June.

The van rammed the unmarked police vehicle twice before an officer got out of the car and fired two shots at the van as it drove away on Heatherton Road.

It is unknown if the shots made contact with the van.

Police are investigating the incident with oversight by Professional Standards Command.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with dash cam or CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report to www.crimestoppersvic.com.au