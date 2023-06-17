Fast-food child care supported

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A proposed child care centre and fast-food outlet on a gateway site in Dandenong North is being supported by Greater Dandenong Council.

At a 5 June council meeting, councillors voted in favour of backing the proposal at a future Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) hearing.

According to a council report, the amended plans were suitable for the 5133-square-metre site at the corner of Stud and Heatherton Roads.

It had been long home to a service station and is surrounded by Dandenong Club, other servos and a fast-food restaurant.

The site’s eight mature native trees were originally to be removed. Under amended plans, five trees would be retained.

“The amended proposal is considered to be acceptable and will allow for the facilitation of built form outcome that is appropriate for this key gateway location,” a council report recommended.

On the south side, a single-storey 24/7 fast food outlet would seat up to 29 patrons with a drive thru. It would be promoted by a seven-metre high pole sign.

In the middle, the double-storey child care centre for up to 122 children would open 6.30am-6.30pm on weekdays only.

It includes 873 square metres of outdoor play space and a compliant level of 26 car park spaces.

Under the amended plans, an unspecified stage 3 for the project was deleted.

The report noted that the former servo site had a “high potential” for land contamination.

The council would need to be made suitable for a child-care centre, despite the applicant’s environment consultant asserting that the risk to human health was low and acceptable.

Among the 13 formal objectors were nearby businesses concerned about increased traffic and commercial competition.

The council’s traffic department had no such concerns, and commercial competition was “not a valid planning consideration”.

The applicant Curtis Superinvest Pty Ltd lodged for a VCAT hearing after the council failed to make a decision within 60 days.

In March, Greater Dandenong stated it would initially refuse a planning permit if it was to issue a decision.

The amended plans were negotiated by the council and Curtis Superinvest at a VCAT compulsory conference.