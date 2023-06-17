SEMMA marks brighter times

The idea for a ‘voice’ for South East manufacturers sprung from a threat to the region’s rolling stock industry in 2003.

Twenty years later, 200 guests and members celebrated South Eastern Melbourne Manufacturs Alliance’s anniversary with a gala dinner at Park Royal hotel in Clayton on 8 June.

“A lot can happen in 20 years,” SEMMA chief executive Honi Walker.

“If we look at the Victorian manufacturing landscape back in 2003, there was every chance it was thought of as dirty, dumb, and dangerous.”

At the time major Australian manufacturers were moving offshore, tech schools were closed and students moving to universities, retail or hospitality.

Now, after a global pandemic and breaks in international supply chains, the Federal Government was back behind manufacturing. Manufacturing was “smart, secure and sustainable” part of tech growth areas like AI, robotics, defence, space, renewable energy and automation.

“Manufacturing kept the country going, kept it fed, kept the supply chain serviced and kept people in jobs performing essential services,” Ms Walker said.

“Our ‘Sovereign Capabilities’ were suddenly a feature of Minister’s statements and departmental directives.”

To underline the point, guest speaker was Labor state MP Ben Carroll – who among his swag of portfolios is Manufacturing Sovereignty.

Also on the night, 13 SEMMA founding members were recognised: Atco Pickering Metal Industries, Australian Rollforming, Bainbridge Engineering, Hitachi Global Air Power Australia, Chisholm Institute, Corex Australia, Excel Pacific Diecasting, GBC Scientific Equipment, Macpherson Kelley, Southport Engineering, Steele & Lincoln Foundry, Volgren Australia and Wickhham Tooling.

SEMMA president Peter Angelico said the alliance was established by “visionaries” to retain “key rolling stock capabilities in the region”.

“The founding members … understood the need for a collaborative approach to address the challenges faced by the industry.

“Their recognition of the importance of manufacturing to the Australian economy has paved the way for SEMMA’s crucial role in supporting the sector’s growth and development.”

According to SEMMA secretary Sandra George, the idea for SEMMA was raised at a South East Business Networks annual dinner in 2002.

Greater Dandenong Council’s then-chief executive Warwick Heine took on board the concerns about losing the region’s rolling stock injury and sought interest in creating a ‘voice of local SME manufacturers’.

Today, SEMMA represents more than 200 members and 16,000 employees in Melbourne’s South East.