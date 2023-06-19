Pair charged after police car rammed

A man and a woman have been charged after a police vehicle was allegedly rammed in Pakenham.

Police observed an allegedly stolen car being driven on Frawley Road, Hallam about 12.50pm on Saturday 17 June.

Officers followed the vehicle onto Princes Highway, then through Narre Warren, Berwick, Beaconsfield and Pakenham.

The car allegedly stopped at a servo near the corner of Racecourse and Bald Hill roads.

A police car stopped behind it and two officers went to speak with the intercepted car’s occupants.

The car then reversed, allegedly ramming into the police vehicle.

There were no injuries.

The car’s four occupants, two men and two women, were arrested at the scene.

Crime Command Viper Taskforce detectives charged a 23-year-old Eumemmerring with 15 offences including reckless conduct endangering serious injury, recklessly expose an emergency worker to risk by driving, theft of motor vehicle, exceed prescribed concentration of drug, drive whilst disqualified and other traffic offences.

She was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 18 June.

A 34-year-old man from Longwarry was charged with theft of motor car and possess drug of dependence.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 23 October.

A 33-year-old Dandenong man and a 32-year-old Pakenham woman were released without charge.