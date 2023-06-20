Entries open for Sth East Business Awards

Nominations are now open for the Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 South East Business Awards.

The annual awards celebrate outstanding businesses in the south east region of Melbourne.

Participating in the awards is a wonderful opportunity to gain valuable insights and feedback on your business through the nomination and judging process.

It can also serve as a vehicle to reflect on what is working well, acknowledge your successes, and get helpful feedback on your business.

Colin Peterson, CEO of Infinite Automation, which was the 2002 Business Innovation category winner, said “the award application compelled us to assess our achievements, strengths, and areas for improvement – which proved advantageous, particularly in marketing and sales”.

Brick Lane Brewing Co. took out two categories last year – the Environmental and Sustainability Awards, and the Leisure, Tourism and Wellbeing Award.

Its venue manager Hannah agrees that the awards process was of great value.

“The process helped us to gain clarity about who we are as a hospitality business and to cut through the noise to identify what matters most to us at our core,” she said.

“It helped us better align our business practices with our values.”

Winners of the 2023 awards will be announced and celebrated by the wider business community at the Gala Awards Night on Thursday 26 October – a night where the business community in the south east will get together to honour winners, network, and let their hair down.

Businesses can nominate in 12 different categories this year, with the winner of the Overall Business Award chosen from the category winners.

Don’t miss your chance to be recognised.

Nominate your business today at www.greaterdandenongchamber.com.au/awards