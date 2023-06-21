Childrens courthouse opens

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A new specialist Children’s Court designed to focus on “vulnerable children and their families” has opened in Foster Street, Dandenong.

With fast-growing demand in the South East, the new courthouse is expected to relieve pressure on the nearby Dandenong Magistrates’ Court and the Moorabbin Justice Centre.

Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes, who attended the 16 June launch, told Parliament that the focus of the courthouse was “solely on the needs and interests of vulnerable children and their families”.

“That is why the court incorporates problem solving and collaborative and multidisciplinary practices tailored to the needs of young people.

“The physical design of the court is also tailored to these needs and ensures that there are separate facilities from adult offenders.”

The dedicated courthouse includes three purpose-built children’s courtrooms, including for young people in custody and a Children’s Koori Court.

A secure waiting space called The Cubby House is provided for children under protective care from the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing.

The facility also has five holding cells, meaning children and young people in custody are kept separate from the adult holding cells at the Dandenong Magistrates’ Court.

For vulnerable court users, including victim survivors of family violence, there is a separate entrance, waiting area and remote hearing facilities.

Police, Victoria Legal Aid, DFFH, Youth Justice and lawyers will have dedicated spaces in the building.

The Dandenong Children’s Court will hear Family Division cases, including child protection and intervention order cases.

The court will also hear cases in the Criminal Division, including bail and remand hearings, committals, youth diversion and Children’s Koori Court cases.