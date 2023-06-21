Grief kits for first responders

A ground-breaking tool kit will support first responders in the South East cope with aftermath of suicides and other tragic and sudden fatalities.

The ‘Growing Around Grief’ kit aims to help police, ambulance and fire officers to more effectively engage with people in suicide crisis and to speak to those bereaved by suicide or sudden death.

It will be a “guiding light” that offers “tangible tools” and “heartfelt empathy to navigate the challenging journey of recovery,” South Eastern Melbourne Primary Health Network (SEMPHN) chief executive Quinn Pawson said.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with first responders and those affected by sudden loss.

“With our toolkit, we aim to provide a lifeline of support and healing, reminding them that they are never alone.”

The toolkit was produced by SEMPHN in collaboration with Jesuit Social Services, Youth Support and Advocacy Service (YSAS) and people with lived experience

First Nations’ designer Timothy Buckley designed the booklet, which “embraces the unique needs of individuals and communities impacted by tragedy”, Mr Pawson said.

In clear detail, it helps first responders to assist people bereaved by suicide and sudden death.

There are also booklets for those supporting someone impacted by sudden tragedies, supporting affected children and young people and supporting someone’s recovery through suicidal crisis.

The kit also lists South East support groups and help lines for police, under 25s, veterans and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, culturally or linguistically diverse background and LGBTQIA+SB communities.

“At our core, we believe in the power of compassion and understanding,” Mr Pawson said.

“Our mission is not just to provide tools, but to offer solace and support to those in need, because everyone deserves to be heard and cared for.”

Recent road tragedies in Hunter Valley in NSW and Hamilton, Victoria showed how the impact of sudden grief ripples far and wide.

“In times of tragedy, it’s so important to come together as a community to uplift and heal.

“Understanding the depth of grief and loss, our toolkit embraces the unique needs of individuals and communities impacted by tragedy.

“By extending a compassionate hand, we strive to mend broken hearts and foster resilience in the face of adversity.”

The ‘Growing Around Grief’ booklet is at bit.ly/43Fc6Dv

Lifeline 13 11 14, 24/7