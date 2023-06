At 12.03pm Tuesday 20 June, Fire Rescue Victoria responded to an incident on the Monash Freeway, Endeavour Hills, after callers reported flames and smoke visible from a truck.

FRV crews arrived on scene in seven minutes, one kilometre from Heatherton Rd, to find a truck fully engulfed in flames.

VicRoads were on scene and closed lanes while FRV worked to extinguish the fire.

The scene was handed to Victoria Police for traffic control.

No ambulances were called to the scene.