New bill challenges stigmas

Emily Chapman Laing

Personal consumption of cannabis may become legal in Victoria if a new Bill introduced by the Legalise Cannabis Party passes through Parliament.

Casey residents have shown overwhelming support for the Bill, saying it would be a chance to “change generational stigmas“.

However, some residents fear the Bill may be a “prelude to harder drugs“.

Casey resident Jorge Salas said he think the legalisation of cannabis will offer “another taxable commodity which the government will enjoy“ while also helping to change misconceptions of the drug’s use “that unfortunately have caused way more damage socially than the drug itself“.

“Making this sort of thing accessible I believe will help people suffering from so many things,“ he said.

“Luckily for us we do have the benefit of about 70 years of professional research that’s only really been held back by out-of-date laws.“

Local man Wayne Delaney said the legalisation is “overdue“

Teresa Hudson said she supports the Bill as long as those who choose to use cannabis “do it at home“

Julie Wiley said it’s time for the government to “stop blocking“ the personal use of cannabis.

“It comes from the earth, it’s one of the most natural remedies for a lot of medical issues,“ she said.

Local politicians are on board too, with Liberal Democrat Stephen Matulec saying he “fully“ supports the Bill.

“I believe adults should have the right to chose what they put into their own body, not the government,“ he said.

“Victoria spends $1.7 billion per year of taxpayer’s money to enforce this, which is absurd.

“The law treats adults like criminals for making a choice with their own body, when they are not harming anybody else.“

Mr Matulec stressed the inefficacy of prohibition.

“Prohibition also does not work and history has shown us this,“ he said.

“If people want to do something, they will find a way to do it and this means people will continue to go to organised crime and the black market will continue to thrive.

“Individuals should be able to purchase it safely and legally.“

Mr Matulec’s sentiments were echoed by local Christine Skrobo, who said she supports the Bill because “adults should have control over what goes into their own body, not the government“.

“All prohibition does is create thriving black markets,“ she said.

Mark McCartin said he supports the Bill as long as taxation is involved.

“If they tax it the same way they do alcohol and nicotine products I’m all for it,“ he said.

“It might result in less jet skis in the northern suburbs by taking profits out of drug dealers pockets and help boost the economy in a way other than screwing those that actually work hard.“

Troy Pearl said the Bill has his support insofar as there are “clear guidelines“ for users about responsible and safe usage.

“There must remain road laws that enforce that you cannot drive with it in your system, or use the plant and equipment in the workplace,“ he said.

The Bill was introduced in three states on Tuesday 20 June, a first in Australian legislative history.

The Regulation of Personal Adult Use of Cannabis Bill 2023 will legalise the personal consumption of cannabis in Victoria, New South Wales and Western Australia.

This unprecedented legislation will allow adults to responsibly possess and grow small quantities of cannabis at home and has been modelled, in part, on the ACT regime that has been in operation since 2020.

Rachel Payne, Legalise Cannabis Victoria MP said, “This Bill actions sensible and meaningful reform to end the criminalisation of people who consume cannabis“.

“It’s time our governments reformed outdated laws, in line with community expectations.“

The Bill will facilitate the legal regulation of cannabis, allow sharing between adults and carers to grow on behalf of others.

Importantly, the Bill will not allow people under 18 to access cannabis or allow people to drive while impaired by cannabis.

There have been over 700,000 arrests in Australia for cannabis-related offences since 2010.

The Legalise Cannabis Party noted approximately 90 per cent of these arrests were for possessing or consuming cannabis.

The Bill is expected to significantly reduce the cannabis black market, estimated by police to generate organised crime profits of $8 billion per annum.

This Bill will be the first of a three-stage process proposed by the Legalise Cannabis Party to responsibly legalise cannabis across the nation.

Legalise Cannabis Victorian MP David Ettershank said, “Cannabis laws make criminals of ordinary Australian consumers and perversely, create a huge illicit market run by real criminals“.

“Cannabis prohibition is 95 years old,“ he said.

“A million Victorian consumers say it’s failed and it’s time for a change.

“It’s time to regulate and educate.“

Dr Brian Walker, WA Legalise Cannabis MP and Vice President of the Federal Party said he looks forward to debating this Bill in the coming months, and to “giving the people a real alternative to the failed and discredited war on drugs“.