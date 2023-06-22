Riders charged after Air Wing pursuits

Two riders on allegedly stolen motorcycles have been arrested after being followed by police across the South East.

In the first case, police spotted a Berwick rider failing to stop at traffic lights and travelling at speed on Heatherton Road in Dandenong about 5.30pm on 21 June.

The police Air Wing assisted unmarked units on the ground as the bike travelled through Dandenong, Casey and Knox before the rider pulled up at a home in Berwick.

Police cordoned off the area and moved in to arrest the man on Neagle Mews as he tried to move the bike into a property.

The 37-year-old man tried to run from police and was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

He has been charged with theft of the motorcycle and other traffic and speeding related offences.

The man was bailed to appear before Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 25 October.

In the second incident, the Air Wing spotted a speeding rider on Seaford Road, travelling what was believed to be 130km/h in a 60km/h zone about 11.20pm.

Carrum Downs officers tried to intercept the rider before he sped off through nearby wetlands, over a pedestrian bridge and into an industrial area.

The Air Wing was able to keep an eye on the rider travelling through Dandenong, Cranbourne and into Frankston, at times travelling speeds up to 180km/h.

Officers in the air coordinated police on the ground as the rider entered a multi-level carpark on Beach Street in Frankston.

Police closed in and arrested the 27-year-old man as he left the carpark.

The Seaford man was charged with theft of the motorcycle, conduct endangering life and other traffic related offences.

He was bailed to appear before Frankston Magistrates’ Court later this year.