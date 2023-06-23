Carjackers still at large

Police continue to hunt for two males involved in multiple carjackings across Melbourne’s South East on 22 June.

About 1.30pm, the pair were spotted in Springvale in a vehicle allegedly stolen during an aggravated carjacking in Patterson Lakes on 19 June.

The vehicle was located again by Air Wing in the Sandown Park area and followed, police say.

Police used stop sticks on Warrigal Road in Parkdale just before 3pm but the vehicle continued.

The offenders dumped that vehicle and carjacked a Suzuki at the corner of Parkers Road and Nepean Highway in Parkdale.

That vehicle was dumped in Springvale and the two males drove off in a waiting Mitsubishi ute that had been stolen from Keysborough on 21 June, police say.

At 3.20pm they attempted to steal a car on Dingley bypass in Springvale but continued in the ute and struck a passing car.

Police attempted to intercept the vehicle on Westall Road and the offenders struck the police vehicle before continuing.

The offending vehicle then collided with another passing car. The males got out of the ute before stealing a Mazda at the Dingley Bypass in Springvale South.

The offenders then collided with another passing car just before 3.30pm on Boundary Road in Clayton South.

The offenders then carjacked a Ford and continued onto the Eastern Freeway city bound.

A fourth car was carjacked at Hoddle Street in Richmond just after 4pm. It was described as a grey 2009 Ford Falcon station wagon with registration XBX545.

The vehicle and the two occupants are yet to be located at this stage, police say.

Any information or dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au