Carjackers wanted after wild chase

A pair of males are on the run after a string of alleged carjackings while pursued by police across Melbourne.

Police say they observed a Honda being driven erratically and taking off at speed on Princes Highway, Springvale about 1.30pm on Thursday 22 June.

The Airwing followed the vehicle across the South East before the occupants carjacked three drivers in Parkdale, in Clayton Road, Clayton South and in Boundary Road, Dingley.

The stolen vehicles crashed into numerous civilian and police vehicles, police say.

No one was seriously injured.

The pair carjacked a fourth vehicle near Hoddle Street in Richmond and travelled city-bound.

The males and the silver 2009 Ford Falcon station wagon with registration XBX545 have yet to be located by police.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au