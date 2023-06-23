Four teens charged with robbery spree

Four more teens have been arrested over an alleged robbery spree across Melbourne’s East and South East, including in Beaconsfield, Keysborough and Eumemmerring.

A 17-year-old from Hampton Park was charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, robbery, aggravated burglary, burglary, car theft and theft.

A 13-year-old from Doveton faced similar charges plus 12 counts of committing indictable offences on bail.

A 14-year-old from Doveton and a 13-year-old from Springvale were also charged.

Police say up to six teenagers threatened staff with knives and stole cash during a hold-up at a fast-food outlet on Whitehorse Road, Nunawading about 2.20am on Tuesday 13 June.

They allegedly damaged the front window and fled in two vehicles.

They then allegedly threatened staff with weapons at another fast-food restaurant on Burwood Highway, Vermont South.

The group also allegedly broke into a property and stole three vehicles in Camberwell as well as stealing two vehicles from a Mt Waverley property between 11pm and 6am on 11 June.

Eastern Region Crime Squad detectives allege the teens were involved in robberies at a bus stop in Beaconsfield Avenue, Beaconsfield about 3.30pm on 10 June, at a fast-food outlet on Cheltenham Road, Keysborough about 4am on 12 June and a fast-food outlet on Princes Highway, Eumemmerring early on 13 June.

They were also linked to two business break-ins in Bentleigh East and a robbery at a fast-food restaurant on High Street Road, Glen Waverley on 12 June.

Police arrested and charged the four teens between 15-21 June.

They will appear at a children’s court at a later date.