Man charged over 70 car part thefts

A South Australian man has been arrested in Springvale and charged with more than 200 offences as part of an investigation into a spree of catalytic converter thefts across Melbourne.

The 40-year-old was arrested in an allegedly stolen MG in a car park on Tuesday 20 June.

Police say he stole more than 70 catalytic converters from vehicles’ exhaust systems. The parts, comprising of lucrative metals, have an estimated $217,000 value.

The alleged thefts between April and June spanned 10 suburbs, including Noble Park, Springvale and Dandenong.

The man was charged with 212 offences including vehicle theft, theft from a vehicle, theft and drug offences.

Transit Divisional Response Unit detectives are expecting to lay more charges as they continue their investigation.

The man is facing separate charges after a van allegedly rammed an unmarked police car at Dandenong North on 16 June.

A police officer fired his gun at the van.

No one was injured.

The accused appeared at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 21 June.

He was remanded to face the court again on 20 September.