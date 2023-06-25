Bunjil precinct plans in place

By Matthew Sims

Casey Council has put the future of a revitalised Bunjil Place Precinct into motion by endorsing the Bunjil Place Precinct Concept Master Plan.

At its meeting on Tuesday 20 June, the council approved the concept master plan for the project, which includes potential multi-rise residential apartments, a hotel, hospitality and leisure spaces, wellbeing facilities, a multi-deck car park and enhanced pedestrian access within the precinct.

According to the council, the online survey received a total of 139 responses with community feedback indicating “significant support“ for entertainment and dining uses within the precinct,

along with broad support for education, healthcare, youth services and retail uses.

In their submission to the consultation process, the Casey Residents and Ratepayers Association expressed overall support for the proposal.

However, they also raised concerns about access to the precinct, ensuring future traffic, parking and public transport improvements are considered, while also expressing a preference for high-density residential development to be located closer to the Narre Warren train station rather than within the precinct

The council noted the feedback regarding parking availability has been noted and the draft Plan included provisions for any existing carparks to be replaced and consolidated along with new parking for future uses where required.

During public question time, Anne and Gayle Savige expressed their concern with the “inappropriate survey methodology“ and noted their concerns with the availability of car parking and loss of trees and height of future buildings.

During the meeting, administrator Miguel Belmar said the concept master plan would guide the next steps over the coming decade in line with the aspirations of the community and the council’s planning scheme.

“The feedback generally aligned with the draft concept master plan, with concerns noted around car parking, accessibility, open space and over-development of the precinct,“ he said.

“We will have to replace any car parking that is lost.“

Mr Belmar said another highlight of the master plan was its inclusivity through quality disability access.

“We look forward to seeing it deliver exciting opportunities for the community,“ he said.

“It’s exciting to see what is an underutilised piece of land being envisioned as a major activity centre which will respond to the needs of the community.“

Administrator Cameron Boardman said the plan outlined plans to make the precinct a “driver for significant economic development“ for the community.

“It is not fit for purpose,“ he said.

“They would love to have other facilities which would allow them to stay longer in the precinct.“

“It is an exciting piece of work.“

To view the plan, visit conversations.casey.vic.gov.au/bunjil-place-precinct.