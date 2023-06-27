Casey adopts $74 million capital works program in budget

By Matthew Sims

Casey Council has adopted its budget for the 2023-24 financial year, which has passed on the State Government’s 3.5 per cent rate cap.

During the council’s meeting on Tuesday 20 June, administrators also adopted its Council Plan 2021-25 Year 3 Review and Annual Action Plan 2023/24 documents.

The budget outlined an underlying operating deficit of $14.48 million with a total expenditure of $466.4 million and a revenue of $583.7 million.

Administrator and acting chair Cameron Boardman said the budget aimed to deliver stronger connections and places, platforms for community engagement and ensure the council was future-ready.

“We need to adopt flexibility and nimbleness,“ he said.

Mr Boardman said the council took “no great pride“ in passing on the maximum rate rise.

“We are operating in an inflationary environment nationally,“ he said.

“It is something that unfortunately, we have no option but to pass on.

“There are many people within the community that are undergoing significant financial hardship.

“It is a difficult decision to make.“

The budget outlined $238.3 million would be raised through general rates, with $54.5 million expected to be raised from the Waste Service Charge, together with $1.6 million expected supplementary waste charges expected to occur during the 2023/24 financial year.

The 2023/24 capital works program proposes the investment of $74.82 million to see completion of the previous financial year’s projects, including $16.65 million for new assets, $31.58 million of renewal works, $25.08 million of upgrades to existing facilities and $1.51 million to expand existing assets.

This will deliver $20.56 million in roads works, $3.41 million in footpaths and cycleways, $4.85 million in drainage works, $19.37 million in recreational, leisure and community facilities and $6.2 million in parks, open space and streetscapes.

Some of the highlights of the 2023/24 capital works program would include the Robert Booth Reserve AFL, cricket and netball pavilion, the Ballarto Road and South Gippsland Highway intersection

upgrade, construction of sections of Tooradin Station and Fisheries Road and Casey Fields’ Ovals 4 and 5

pavilion upgrade.

Renewal and upgrade works would include works at Ray Bastin Reserve, Pearcedale Reserve Pavilion, Max Pawsey Tennis Pavilion, Casey Fields Athletics Track and Lynbrook Family and Community Centre.

Administrator Miguel Belmar said considering the increasing cost of living, the council had decided to pass on a relief package for ratepayers, which would include deferment of legal action and suspension of interest on approval arrangements.

“Council is aware of the situation,“ he said.

“We are well versed in this.“

Mr Belmar said the council had also provided an additional $135,000 towards the Community Grants program and an extra $50,000 per year for two years to the existing Events Funding program

“The aim is to prioritise long-term economic and environmental sustainability,“ he said.

Casey Council scheduled a special meeting at 4pm on Tuesday 30 May to hear submissions on the draft document.

However, as no submitter elected to speak on their submission, the council cancelled the meeting.

To view the budget documents, visit conversations.casey.vic.gov.au/budget-council-plan-actions