Hazaras hero

By Sahar Foladi

From a young boy who started boxing at the age of 13, ‘The Destroyer’ Asif Hazara now has big plans for Greater Dandenong.

Mr Hazara secured an impressive victory in international boxing’s super flyweight 52kg category in Melbourne on Friday 16 June.

The Asia Pacific WBL champion from Pakistan triumphed over his Thai opponent with a knockout blow that left him unable to continue the fight.

Humbled by every win, Mr Hazara said it’s an honour for him to represent his country and community he hailed from.

“God gave me this position to represent my community and country, I am also thankful to all my family, friends and coach who’ve supported me in my journey.

“I was waiting and training very hard every day for this fight.”

Titled ‘Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali’ and ‘Pakistan’s Hero,’ congratulatory messages spread over Twitter after his win and Pakistan’s Consulate General in Melbourne also extended his congratulations.

He chose to fight in Melbourne over Perth and Sydney due to its extraordinary diversity.

As someone with a strong sense of community in Quetta Balochistan, he’s captivated by City of Greater Dandenong in particular and the municipality is also fascinated by him.

“I go out to run in the Dandenong Park and people walk up to me to take photos and it makes me feel very proud because they’re my people, I represent them.

“Dandenong is my first choice because of its diversity. When I walk down the Afghan Bazaar, I don’t feel out of place or different, it feels like my own home city.”

While his competitions see him travel all over, with a massive fan-base around the world, Dandenong remains his second home.

“There’s everything related to my culture that can be found in Dandenong easily.”

Now he plans to organise a boxing event in the heart of Dandenong, paving a pathway to success for young boys in the community after him.

“Dandenong is my number one choice for these events because of the sense of belonging to my community.

“We would love to secure a boxing event and bring in my boxing team from Pakistan, which I’ve coached, to fight here in Dandenong,” Mr Hazara said.

Apart from his many significant titles, Mr Hazara is also a boxing coach in Quetta at the Yazdan Khan Boxing Club, where he also trained with his renowned coach, Captain Habibullah Jafari.

“I’m thankful to my coach who taught us everything. He has created a very good positive environment for us and I will do the same for everyone else.”

Mr Hazara coaches 45 members in the afternoon and 75 in the evening, however, being situated in an under-privileged area, the majority of the kids aren’t able to pay club fees.

“Most families in the community are in a very dire circumstance so we fulfil the fees ourselves.

“Our goal is to create a positive change in the community for young kids, get them active and shift their focus away from any negativity,” Mr Hazara said.

Under-resourced and without community or sports grants, the Hazara community continue to step up despite multiple barriers.

“Right now our club needs a lot of attention.

“We work really hard for our club and right now we need a good facility upgrade so we can better provide for our kids,” Mr Hazara said.

He has earned Pakistan’s national champion title seven times and remains undefeated and was captain to Pakistan’s team.

His recent win adds to his triumph in the World Boxing League (WBL) Asia Pacific championship held in Sydney last year, in which he knocked down his Fijian opponent.

“If you don’t use your brain and work hard than your chapter is closed.

“I’m determined to win in every competition. I set my mind on winning,” he said.

“I know my people want to see me succeed, that’s why I always train hard so that I deliver the hope my community has from me.”

Born as the third eldest to his seven siblings, Mr Hazara, weathered many storms to earn his titles today, the biggest hurdle, his father.

Concerned about his future, his father, Syed Nadir Hussain encouraged him to study instead.

“I always told him his studies are more important than boxing and did everything in my power to stop him from boxing but he persisted on his decision,’ his father said in a documentary film titled, ‘A Journey through Perseverance.’

After 16 years, not only is his father and family are proud of him, he has become a proud symbol of Hazara people nationally and for Pakistani Hazaras all over the world.

His upcoming fight in Melbourne will be next month.