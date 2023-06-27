Pair arrested after alleged car-jack spree

Two males have been arrested after a series of carjackings across the south- eastern suburbs on 22 June.

Police say the pair were involved in carjackings in Patterson Lakes, Parkdale, Springvale South and Richmond.

Police arrested a 15-year-old Noble Park boy in Clayton on Monday 26 June.

He has been charged with multiple offences including aggravated carjacking, aggravated home invasion and driving offences.

He has been remanded to appear in a children’s court at a later date.

On the afternoon of Tuesday 27 June a 24-year-old Noble Park man was arrested in Noble Park.

He is currently being interviewed by police.