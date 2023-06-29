Average water prices set to increase by 2.3 per cent

By Matthew Sims

The Essential Services Commission (ESC) has completed its review of South East Water’s five-year pricing plan, with typical bills in 2023-24 set to increase by $23.

The review would result in the average annual water and sewerage bills for residential owner occupier customers increasing by 2.3 per cent – from $967 to $990 – from Saturday 1 July

For the remaining four years to 2027, annual prices would decrease by an average of 0.1 per cent per year, before inflation.

The ESC’s decision followed on from a detailed proposal from South East Water and consultation with customers and the community on a draft decision released in March, as well as the views of participants in a public forum held on Tuesday 2 May.

ESC pricing director Marcus Crudden said South East Water had initiatives in place to support customers experiencing difficulties paying their bills.

“We encourage customers to contact South East Water if they are experiencing difficulty paying bills, to discuss what assistance or arrangements can be made,” he said.

Customers who are experiencing difficulty paying their water bills may be eligible for payment plans or assistance with applications for utility relief grants and other concessions.

South East Water has committed to a number of key outcomes over the five-year pricing period, covering customers priorities around getting the basics right, warning customers of price increases, improving customer experiencing and protecting the environment.

Recognising the impacts of climate change and growth in the South East, South East Water has planned to invest about $1.9 billion across its infrastructure to help ensure the quality and reliability of services and investing in alternative water supplies.

It would also be investing in projects to achieve net zero emissions by 2030 and emergency response planning.

South East Water would also be investing to further develop its water literacy strategy to strengthen the community’s water knowledge and reduce water bills through behavioural change and a digital metering program to help identify problems earlier to reduce disruptions and improve water savings.

Mr Crudden said the improvements would aim to make the customer experience smoother.

“It will also invest in streamlining customer processes and providing customers with information when they need it,” he said.

For more information about ESC’s decision, visit www.esc.vic.gov.au/water/water-prices-tariffs-and-special-drainage/water-price-reviews/water-price-review-2023/south-east-water-price-review-2023