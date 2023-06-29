Online sellers attacked at Parkmore

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A group of men have crashed their car and attacked a man and a woman during an online marketplace meet-up in Keysborough.

The pair had arranged online to privately sell personal items at a Parkmore shopping centre car park about 9pm on Wednesday 28 June.

Three unknown men arrived, assaulted the pair and took their items, police say.

The victims allegedly followed the men to their car, which then struck one of them at slow speed and crashed into a wall at the shopping centre.

Two of the men then attacked the victims’ car with weapons, according to police.

The victims were said to be not seriously injured.

The three attackers fled on foot and have yet to be located by police.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au