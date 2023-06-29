Townhouse go-ahead in garden streetscape

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The state’s planning tribunal has over-ruled Greater Dandenong Council’s rejection of a six-townhouse development in a “changing” Dandenong neighbourhood.

On appeal, the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal approved the two- and three-bedroom dwellings at 40 Power Street.

They will replace a double-storey home formerly rimmed with large conifer trees on a spacious 1261-metre site.

The council had argued that the plan didn’t suit the neighbourhood character, which is rich with older homes and large front gardens.

It took particular aim at two “uncharacteristic” reverse-living dwellings – with “poor” private open space provided by 1.7-metre-high screened balconies.

The proposal did not comply with internal amenity and street setback requirements, Greater Dandenong submitted.

However, VCAT member Peter Gaschk said on 9 June that these “variations” were “modest”.

The site was in an Incremental Change Area that allows “well designed” medium-density infill development that respected neighbourhood character.

The “varied and mixed” streetscape included older housing stock and predominantly open front gardens, low fencing, “scattered” vegetation and mature trees.

But this was “continuing to change” with emerging contemporary-styled medium-density developments, Mr Gaschk said.

“Ongoing urban renewal of older, detached housing stock is also evident”.

The nearby St John’s Regional College also made a prominent impact on the area’s appearance, he found.

Mr Gaschk said the reverse-living home balcony screenings of slatted timber and opaque glass were “appropriate” for outlook and security.

The residents also had access to ground-level private open space, he noted.

The dwellings’ street setback would be less than the 7.5-metre minimum. But the site could fit “meaningful” canopy tree plantings at the front, side and rear.

In 2021, Greater Dandenong’s rejection of 11 townhouses on the next door corner block at 36-38 Power Street had also set aside by VCAT.

Seven of those townhouses were to be reverse living. Construction hadn’t yet started with a ‘For Sale’ sign on the site, Mr Gaschk said.