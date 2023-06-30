Alleged car thief ‘challenged’ by police

A teenage girl in an alleged stolen car with a meat cleaver has been arrested in dramatic fashion in Springvale.

The car – allegedly stolen in an aggravated burglary in Mulgrave – had been spotted in Springvale about 11.15am on Wednesday 28 June.

With assistance from the Air Wing, police located the car stopped on Kemp Street.

Several police units cordoned off the area as the driver allegedly failed to get out of the car.

“Officers challenged the driver again, before she exited the vehicle and was arrested at the scene,” Victoria Police stated.

There were no injuries.

In a search of the car, police allegedly found a meat cleaver in the back.

The 17-year-old from Mulgrave was charged with offences including aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, obtaining property by deception and possessing a weapon.

She will appear at a children’s court at a later date.

Police are continuing to search for two others over the incident.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au