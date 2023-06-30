Council Budget 2023-24

Greater Dandenong City Council adopted its Council Plan 2021-25 (Revised 2023), Annual Plan 2023-24, Budget 2023-24 and Long-Term Financial Plan 2024-33 at the 26 June Council meeting.

Council CEO, Jacqui Weatherill said the council’s strategic plans ensure the long-term financial sustainability of Council.

“Council retains a strong focus on the future needs for this municipality and the Budget 2023-’24 is a realistic and responsible budget influenced by current cost of living and inflationary pressures.

“Like many households and businesses, Council faces increased energy and construction costs. The key challenge over the next decade will be keeping rates affordable by meeting the Victorian Government imposed rate cap,” Ms Weatherill said.

Mayor, Cr Eden Foster said the current economic climate will not restrict Council’s ambitions and expectations as to what can be achieved.

“Council is committed to making things better for our residents and to protect and enhance vital services in the City of Greater Dandenong.

“Our capital program continues to invest in community facilities and infrastructure totalling more than $58 million in 2023-24. This will boost local construction and employment opportunities.”

Significant building projects include the Dandenong Community Hub ($2 million) and construction of the Keysborough South Community Hub ($11 million), the Dandenong New Art gallery ($3 million), the Dandenong Wellbeing Centre ($5.5 million), the Precinct Energy Plant (PEP) and the kitchen upgrade at Lyndale Secondary College Pavilion.

Over $9 million will be invested in active reserves, passive open space and lighting.

The ‘Greening Our City’ tree planting program to increase Greater Dandenong’s green cover will progress at a faster rate than originally planned, at a cost of $268,000.

Nearly $8 million of capital expenditure for road resurfacing, rehabilitation and reconstruction programs is also included, partly funded by $816,000 of Roads to Recovery grant funding.

To help pay for its capital works program, Council has sought funding from borrowings, grants and transfers from internal reserves.

The Annual Plan priorities include improving the health wellbeing of residents, supporting the most vulnerable, ensuring Council’s services and support networks are inclusive, educating the community about climate change and protecting biodiversity and supporting local businesses and employment skills development.