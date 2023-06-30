Mixed reviews for Council Budget

By Sahar Foladi

City of Greater Dandenong’s “modest” 2023-24 Budget received mixed reactions as it was passed down at a council meeting on Monday 26 June.

Councillor Rhonda Garad called it a “modest budget”, which was supported by majority of the councillors. But Crs Tim Dark and Bob Milkovic opposed the “half-baked” budget.

“I’m embarrassed by the way this has gone out,” Cr Dark said.

“We’re facing massive amount of inflation. Businesses are going out and under and people are losing their jobs.

“When it comes to the council’s budget we have significant operational expenditure. We have not done proper feasibility on the efficiency and dividend on what can be achieved.

“I will not support a budget to say it’ll go fund infrastructure when people are suffering. This Council has gone too far.”

According to the budget papers, Greater Dandenong is set to borrow extensively to fund for major projects.

They will be funded by nearly $75 million in loans and $34 million from reserves over the next four years for the $22m Keysborough South Community Hub, the $98m Dandenong Wellness Centre (the new Oasis) and the $30m Dandenong Community Hub.

A council budget report declared the projects as important for community wellbeing, as well as stimulating local employment, businesses and suppliers.

Ms Garad also argued that although the Council and councillors empathise with those doing it tough at these times, these are community needs that are being listened to and delivered.

“I think we are all in furious agreement that everybody is hurting. In terms of council, we are facing tough times.

“We still have to deliver services and do the council work. Residents can be rest assured that this is a modest budget,” she said.

“The budget is not a rise as such we’re just keeping pace with the general economy.”

There has been a combined 30 per cent increase on waste fees with the major fees on bin delivery – up by $3.80 – along with minor increases in parking tickets on streets.

While Greater Dandenong’s proposed $58.3 million capital works program is dominated by big infrastructure plans, spending on roads, footpaths and drainage infrastructure gets a major cut.

“I was there in Springvale central on Saturday to see that they’re suffering,” Cr Dark said.

“They’re struggling with the way things are going. We have not done proper feasibility on what can be achieved.”

Mr Dark also mentioned the dire condition of Regent Avenue in Springvale where the footpath is “literally in pieces,” and requested for the appropriate councillor to take a look into it as a matter of urgency.

“I’ve had a couple of complaints regarding that area.

“The footpath is crumbling, it’s quite literally in pieces. There’s no solid panel there. If someone was to go over that in a wheelchair it’ll be rocky and would barely be able to make it to the other side,” he said.

Councillor Bob Milkovic shared the same views on the budget as Mr Dark as he rose to oppose the budget at the meeting.

“I cannot agree with Councillor Dark any more than I have.

“To sit here week after week to listen to my fellow councillors say how we need to support the residents with post Covid recovery, the cost of living, the rising cost of fuel, water bills, electricity bills, rates and then to say that the budget delivered is balanced. Well it is, but at what cost?”

Councillor Sean O’Reilly questioned both councillors over their “general details.”

“Unfortunately councillors that have opposed the budget haven’t provided a detail on what should change.

“I would invite those that are opposing to come up with actual ideas on new community facilities, which one they would cut, which services would they cut because that’s the decision we have to take,” he said.

“At the end of the day, we have to balance our books so I hope to see that forth coming from these councillors in due course otherwise it’s a whole lot of platitudes and will not affect this budget in any way.”

Greater Dandenong Council expects its debts will reach a height of $104 million in 2027 but remain “within prudential limits”, according to a budget report.

As of June 2022, the council was the second most indebted of Eastern Metropolitan Melbourne, owing about $60 million.

Residents will pay a 1.85 per cent median increase in rates – well short of the State Government’s 3.5 per cent cap on rate rises.

Including the waste charge, the median household rates bill will rise from $1459 to $1504 – up $45 or 3.11 per cent.