Seven arrested in alleged high-speed stolen cars

Seven people in two alleged stolen cars have been arrested after speeding at high speeds through the South East, police say.

An Operation Trinity police patrol alleged that it spotted a white BMW wagon with stolen plates travelling at high speed on the Monash Freeway, Dandenong about 2am on Friday 30 July.

Air Wing tracked the vehicle, which was joined by an allegedly stolen grey Mercedes at Narre Warren and reached speeds up to 150 km/h, police say.

The BMW was dumped in Mullum Mullum Tunnel at Ringwood and the occupants continued in the Mercedes.

Despite stop-sticks being activated in Heidelberg, the car continued travelling on two wheels towards the Eastern Freeway in Kew.

The car came to a stop, and all seven occupants were arrested.

Police say the two vehicles were stolen in recent aggravated burglaries.

Southern Metro Crime Team officers and local police teamed up for the arrest.

Operation Trinity is a city-wide operation targeting aggravated burglaries and associated car thefts, which increased markedly post the pandemic.

This has been driven by predominantly youth offenders targeting unlocked homes, with the intention of stealing car keys, police say.

Local police from Southern Metro, North West Metro and inner eastern Melbourne are part of the operation.

Specialist police units, including Air Wing, Dog Squad, and Public Order Response Team, also assist on a nightly basis in tracking the movements of alleged offenders.