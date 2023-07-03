Boys charged after police pursuit

Three boys have been charged after a police pursuit of an allegedly stolen vehicle across several South East suburbs.

A 13-year-old Hampton Park boy, a 13-year-old from Doveton and a 14-year-old from Dandenong were all charged with car theft.

The former was also charged with aggravated exposure of an emergency services worker to risk by driving, reckless conduct endangering life, unlicensed driving and dangerous driving whilst being pursued by police.

The Doveton boy was also charged with committing an indictable offence on bail.

The vehicle was seen being driven erratically on the Monash Freeway in Chadstone about 10.15am on Sunday 2 July, police say.

It was monitored across suburbs until it stopped in Notting Hill more than four hours later.

The three occupants allegedly fled on foot and were arrested in Scenic Boulevard, Clayton.

No one was injured, police say.

The trio were bailed to appear at a children’s court at a later date.