Seven teens in allegedly stolen cars charged

Seven boys and girls have been charged after two alleged stolen cars were travelling at high speeds early on Friday 30 June, according to police.

A 16-year-old Hallam girl, a 16-year-old Pakenham boy and a 17-year-old Pakenham boy were all charged with car theft and committing indictable offences on bail.

They and a 14-year-old Springvale boy were remanded to face a children’s court at a later date.

A 17-year-old Fraser Rise girl, a 17-year-old Noble Park boy and a 17-year-old Cranbourne girl were bailed.

An Operation Trinity police patrol alleged that it spotted a white BMW wagon with stolen plates travelling at high speed on the Monash Freeway, Dandenong about 2am on Friday 30 July.

Air Wing tracked the vehicle, which was joined by an allegedly stolen grey Mercedes at Narre Warren and reached speeds up to 150 km/h, police say.

The BMW was dumped in Mullum Mullum Tunnel at Ringwood and the occupants continued in the Mercedes.

Despite stop-sticks being activated in Heidelberg, the car continued travelling on two wheels towards the Eastern Freeway in Kew.

The car came to a stop, and all seven occupants were arrested.

Police say the two vehicles were stolen in recent aggravated burglaries.

Southern Metro Crime Team officers and local police teamed up for the arrest.