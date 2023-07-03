Show off your ‘tiny art’ talent

Casey’s Connected Libraries is encouraging locals to enter their Tiny Art Show competition.

“Connected Libraries are running the Tiny Art Competition for the second year in a row, last years competition was a huge success with more than 75 entries,” Connected Libraries CEO Beth Luppino said.

“Its free to enter and there are prizes to be won.

“The competition is open to Connected Library Members who are 16+, we can’t wait to see our community get creative.”

Collect a mini canvas from participating libraries (Bunjil Place, Cranbourne, Doveton, Endeavour Hills, Hampton Park) and create your own mini art masterpiece using any medium you like.

Completed artwork can be submitted to participating libraries for display.

Entrants must be aged 16+ and must be a Connected Libraries member.

Entrants will automatically go into the draw to win an art pack hamper based on public voting.

Competition closes on Wednesday 28 July.