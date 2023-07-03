Women leading the way in construction

Greater Dandenong women are leading the way in one of our area’s leading industries.

Constructionarium Australia’s second Victorian All-Female Big Build Program has proved a resounding success, with 20 emerging construction and infrastructure professionals demonstrating they have the skills to help shape our state’s infrastructure for decades to come.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural all-female build, and in the lead up to International Women in Engineering Day on 23 June, the 2023 Victorian All-Female Build Program was held at MRPV’s Hallam site from 31 May to 9 June.

This year’s all-female group consisted of construction professionals working across all disciplines at Major Road Projects Victoria, Level Crossing Removal Project, Rail Projects Victoria, McConnell Dowell and Arcadis, with many of them just starting out in their construction careers.

Major Road Projects Victoria Program Director Marc Peterson said it gives women in the Dandenong region a head start into their construction careers.

“We were excited to partner with Constructionarium Australia to give these future leaders of the construction industry unique hands-on training that will help them advance their careers,” he said.

Under the guidance of leading infrastructure experts, the group underwent a unique hands-on training program across eight days, during which they were tasked with the pricing, scheduling, construction and handover of a Big Build Bridge under simulated real-world operational, budgetary, site and environmental conditions.

And they proved they were up to this big challenge, successfully delivering a scaled-down replica of a steel cantilever bridge, measuring 25m in length and 3.7m in height, and weighing five tonnes.

Mr. Peterson said all of the participants should be proud of their efforts.

“Over the eight-day program they successfully worked together to plan and deliver a replica steel cantilever bridge,” he said.

Constructionarium Australia’s intensive training program provides participants with accelerated learning about a project cycle that would otherwise take two years for graduates to experience – they develop the skills they need to manage a build from start to finish, while learning to identify risks and develop strategies to achieve the desired finished product.

Major Road Projects Victoria Surveillance Cadet Courtney Neil said it was a good opportunity to see a different side to construction, as it’s not everyday you get to build a bridge and learn from industry professionals like this.

“I think the experience can help with your everyday job and make you more confident in your skills and ability to work on big projects. I would recommend the program 100 per cent to anyone who has the opportunity to do it,” she said.

This year’s program was delivered by Constructionarium Australia in partnership with Major Road Projects Victoria, McConnell Dowell, Rail Projects Victoria, Level Crossing Removal Project and Arcadis.

Constructionarium Australia Board Member Tanya Barmby said these programs help to increase female participation in construction and infrastructure, while highlighting the diversity of roles and opportunities available.

“Each program provides participants with an accelerated learning opportunity as they experience the challenges associated with major project delivery and gain a wide-ranging understanding of the roles, responsibilities and relationships needed to deliver a successful infrastructure project,” she said.

Constructionarium Australia’s All-Female Build supports the Building Gender Equality: Victoria’s Women in Construction Strategy 2019-2022¸which sets out the Victorian Government’s commitment to achieving a greater representation of women in construction.