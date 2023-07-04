Doveton man arrested at suspicious blaze

A man has been arrested and a dog rescued at the scene of a suspicious house-fire in Doveton on 3 July.

Emergency services were called to the Rebecca Street house after reports of smoke and flames about 6.52pm on Monday 3 July.

FRV crews arrived within five minutes, finding the building “fully alight”.

Firies found the dog at the otherwise unoccupied single-storey house.

Lort Smith Animal Hospital was called to provide “health care and wellbeing support” for the dog.

According to FRV, officers discovered a suspected ‘drug lab’ at the site – but that has not been verified by police.

“The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined; however the fire is being treated as suspicious,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

A 33-year-old Doveton man was arrested and is being questioned by police.

Casey Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating.

During the fire, a community advice message was issued due to the smoke in the area.

“FRV breathing apparatus support was provided and Ambulance Victoria was requested for firefighter welfare,” the FRV stated.

FRV’s Scientific Officer was also requested.

Any information or footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au